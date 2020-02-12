ï»¿Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
PVH closes most Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger China stores on virus outbreak
Added: 12.02.2020 14:02 | 5 views | 0 comments
Source: www.reuters.com
PVH Corp said on Wednesday it had temporarily closed majority of its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.
More in feeds.reuters.com
»
Tags:
Tommy Hilfiger
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FED
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
Japan
Kimye
Mac
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
PC
Players
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Students
Surgery
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us