ï»¿Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Nissan may report first quarterly loss since March 2009: sources
Added: 12.02.2020
Source: www.britannica.com
Nissan Motor Co may report its first quarterly loss in more than a decade on Thursday because of slumping sales, sources familiar with the company said, adding more pressure on efforts to rebuild the company after Carlos Ghosn's ouster.
