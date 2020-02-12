U.S. stores help Ahold to 3% quarterly profit rise



Added: 12.02.2020 7:50 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.finimize.com



Food retailer Ahold Delhaize reported a 3% rise in fourth-quarter core earnings on Wednesday helped by its Food Lion and Hannaford U.S. grocery chains. More in feeds.reuters.com »