Wells Fargo CEO Scharf shakes up management at scandal-hit bank



Source: www.usatoday.com



Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charles Scharf announced his first major reshuffle on Tuesday, promoting several executives to new roles while also tapping a JPMorgan veteran to head consumer lending. More in feeds.reuters.com »