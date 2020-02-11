ï»¿Tuesday, 11 February 2020
German conservative lawmakers back compromise on 5G: sources
Added: 11.02.2020 16:53 | 14 views | 0 comments
Lawmakers from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservatives have backed a position paper on 5G mobile networks that recommends tougher rules on foreign vendors while stopping short of banning China's Huawei, sources said.
