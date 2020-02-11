Airbus confident can sell more than 1,000 A321XLRs over 10 years

Airbus SE is confident of selling more than 1,000 A321XLR aircraft, a longer-range version of the single-aisle A321neo jetliner, over the next 10 years, a senior executive at the manufacturer said on Tuesday.