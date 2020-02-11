Under Armour shares drop after surprise profit decline warning for 2020



Source: sneakerfiles.com



Under Armour Inc on Tuesday forecast a surprise drop in 2020 profit, blaming ongoing weakness in its North American business and the coronavirus outbreak in China, sending its shares tumbling as much as 16%. More in feeds.reuters.com »