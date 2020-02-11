KKR rules out offer for NMC, Italian-backed group confirms interest



Added: 11.02.2020 10:45 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com



Private equity firm KKR on Tuesday said it does not intend to make an offer for troubled NMC Health but Italian-backed GKSD Investment Holding confirmed it could bid. More in feeds.reuters.com »