Marks & Spencer appoints Greencore exec Eoin Tonge as new CFO



British retailer Marks and Spencer said on Tuesday it had appointed Eoin Tonge as its new chief financial officer, taking over from interim CFO David Surdeau in June. More in feeds.reuters.com »