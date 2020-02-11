JD Sports/Footasylum deal may leave shoppers worse off: Britain's watchdog



Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday a takeover of sports retailer Footasylum by larger rival JD Sports could leave shoppers worse off, and a sale of the business might be the only way to protect consumer interests. More in feeds.reuters.com »