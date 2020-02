China's first-quarter smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus: analysts



Source: lockerdome.com



China's smartphone sales may plunge by as much as 50% in the first quarter, as many retail shops have closed for an extended period and production has yet to fully resume due to the fast spread of a new coronavirus, according to research reports. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Smartphones