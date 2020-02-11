Asian shares rally, slow pace of China factory reopenings a worry



Added: 11.02.2020 4:42 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.motorsport.com



Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday as China's factories struggled to re-open after an extended break, though analysts warned investors might be underestimating how economically damaging the challenge was likely to be. More in feeds.reuters.com »