New Renault CEO de Meo will be much better paid than predecessor

French carmaker Renault will grant its new chief executive, Luca de Meo, a pay package of around 5.8 million euros ($6.33 million), which is an increase of nearly 57 percent of what his predecessor was awarded last year.