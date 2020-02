Virus uncertainty weighs on global shares, dollar takes breather



Source: www.dw.com



Global shares fell on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak exceeded the SARS epidemic of two decades ago, though Chinese shares rose as authorities lifted some work and travel curbs, helping businesses to resume operations. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money