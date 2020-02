China's Shenzhen says Foxconn to resume operations after inspections



The local government of the city of Shenzhen in southeastern China said on Sunday it had not blocked plans by Apple supplier Foxconn to resume production, adding that the company would restart once inspections were completed. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Government