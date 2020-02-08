Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal



Added: 08.02.2020 13:00 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.finews.com



Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner does not expect to be voted out of office before his term ends after this week's departure of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam over a spying scandal. More in feeds.reuters.com »