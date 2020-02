Investor backing proved poison chalice for Credit Suisse CEO



As the chairman of Credit Suisse prepared for a crunch meeting of directors over the future of its chief executive, the vocal backing of a U.S. investor for Tidjane Thiam had unintended consequences, helping seal the ousted CEO's fate. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Seal