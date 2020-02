Fed says risks to economy easing, but calls out coronavirus in report to Congress

A "moderately" expanding U.S. economy was slowed last year by a manufacturing slump and weak global growth, but key risks have receded and the likelihood of recession has declined, the U.S. Federal Reserve said in its latest monetary policy report to the U.S. Congress.