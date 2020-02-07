Ford shakes up top management, promises faster turnaround



Added: 07.02.2020 17:09 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



Ford Motor Co on Friday shook up its top management, naming strategy chief Jim Farley as chief operating officer and promising skeptical investors the company will kick a slow-moving turnaround into a higher gear. More in feeds.reuters.com »