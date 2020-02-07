U.S. 'Section 232' auto decision on hold for possible U.S.-EU trade deal: Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that a U.S. decision to impose "Section 232" national security tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union is on pause amid attempts to reach a U.S.-EU trade deal.