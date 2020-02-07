'No concrete proposition' from U.S. to back Huawei rival Ericsson: Swedish minister

Sweden's digital minister stressed Ericsson's importance for jobs and technology in Europe on Friday after a U.S. official suggested the United States buy stakes in the telecoms gear maker or Finland's Nokia to counter Huawei's dominance in 5G.