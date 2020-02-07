L'Oreal CEO says coronavirus will hamper sales in coming weeks



Added: 07.02.2020 9:25 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.europeanceo.com



L'Oreal CEO Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday that the French cosmetics company had a good January in China but that the spread of the coronavirus would have an impact on demand in the coming weeks. More in feeds.reuters.com »