Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has quit after losing a power struggle within Switzerland's second-biggest bank as it seeks to move past a widening spying scandal that has prompted ever-louder calls for changes in leadership. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Switzerland