Fish talks: U.S. official says successful talks crucial for WTO



The United States said on Thursday it was pushing hard for the World Trade Organization to reach agreement on cutting fishing subsidies in coming months and viewed those talks as a test of whether the global body can still achieve multilateral deals. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: United States