Jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in New Jersey talc case



Added: 06.02.2020



Source: www.foxnews.com



Johnson & Johnson was ordered on Thursday by a New Jersey state jury to pay punitive damages of $750 million to four plaintiffs who allege that the company's Baby Powder caused their cancer, a ruling that will be reduced to around $185 million because of state laws, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs and the company. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Cancer