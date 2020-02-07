ï»¿Friday, 07 February 2020
Uber sees profit by end of 2020, ahead of previous target
Added: 06.02.2020 22:41 | 14 views | 0 comments
Source: www.cbc.ca
Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday moved forward by a year its target to achieve profitability on an adjusted basis to the fourth quarter of 2020, sending its shares up 5% in after-hours trading.
