Hedge fund Elliott Management builds stake in SoftBank: sources



Added: 06.02.2020 22:46 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, one of the world's most powerful activist investors, has amassed a nearly $3 billion stake in SoftBank Group Corp and is pushing for changes to boost the Japanese conglomerate's value, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Japan