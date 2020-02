To counter Huawei, U.S. could take 'controlling stake' in Ericsson, Nokia: attorney general

Added: 06.02.2020 20:36 | 16 views | 0 comments

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States and its allies should consider the highly unusual step of taking a "controlling stake" in Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to counter China-based Huawei's dominance in next-generation 5G wireless technology.