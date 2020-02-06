Twitter notches first $1 billion quarterly revenue, beating estimates; shares jump



Source: buckeyeswire.usatoday.com



Twitter Inc pulled in $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time on Thursday, beating expectations as efforts to make its platform more user-friendly brought in more people, and sending its shares up 14% in early trading. More in feeds.reuters.com »