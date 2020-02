Airbus posts strong January orders, delivers 31 jets



Source: millsproperty.com



Airbus posted its biggest January order haul in at least 15 years on Thursday as it booked a major leasing order that has been in the pipeline for several months, and carried out 31 aircraft deliveries. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Leasing