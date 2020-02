BlackRock says shareholder proposals can be valuable, cites cost



Source: investorplace.com



BlackRock Inc cited the value and costs of shareholder proposals in a letter to regulators weighing reforms to the proxy process, and did not specifically comment on ideas like raising the current $2,000 threshold needed to file some resolutions. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Reforms