Pizza-toting robots: U.S. lets Nuro deploy driverless delivery vehicles



Added: 06.02.2020



Source: techdrive.co



In a first-of-its-kind approval by U.S. regulators, a federal agency on Thursday gave permission for autonomous vehicle startup Nuro Inc over the next two years to deploy up to 5,000 low-speed electric delivery vehicles without human controls like mirrors and steering wheels. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED