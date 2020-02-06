ï»¿Thursday, 06 February 2020
S&P 500, Dow ease from record highs after three-day rally
Added: 06.02.2020 15:42
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials indexes eased from their record highs on Thursday, as investors took a breather after a stellar run this week on waning worries about the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic.
