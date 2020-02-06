Twitter tops expectations with first $1 billion quarterly revenue, but outlook lags



Twitter Inc hit $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, topping expectations and also beating user growth estimates in a rebound from previous troubles with ad platform bugs and unusually low seasonal demand. More in feeds.reuters.com »