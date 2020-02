Drugmaker Sanofi expects further profit growth from narrowed focus



Source: www.usatoday.com



French drugmaker Sanofi on Thursday forecast further profit growth for 2020 even as it drops some research in areas such as diabetes in a shake-up to narrow its focus on blockbuster treatments including eczema medicine Dupixent. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: GM