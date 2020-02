Strong cash flow keeps Total's fourth-quarter net profit steady



Added: 06.02.2020 7:21 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: athlonsports.com



French energy major Total said on Thursday that its net adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was steady at $3.2 billion compared with the same period a year ago, supported by strong cash flow, despite low oil prices. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil