Volvo Cars posts rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by cost cuts and sales growth



Sweden's Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Geely, reported an 18% rise in fourth-quarter operating profit as cost cuts and growing sales more than offset the impact of subdued global auto markets. More in feeds.reuters.com »