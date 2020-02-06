China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as virus risks escalate

China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies.