Sanofi eyes more growth this year as it narrows focus



Added: 06.02.2020 6:51 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fiercebiotech.com



Sanofi on Thursday said it was expecting earnings per share to grow around 5 percent at constant exchange rates in 2020, weeks after pledging to focus on vaccines and key treatments like its eczema medicine Dupixent until 2022. More in feeds.reuters.com »