China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports



Source: www.gettysburgdaily.com



China said on Thursday it will halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 products imported from the United States last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: United States