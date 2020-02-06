ï»¿Thursday, 06 February 2020
Yum China warns of first-quarter losses, 2020 sales hit after virus outbreak
Added: 06.02.2020 3:10 | 12 views | 0 comments
KFC licensee Yum China said it could report an operating loss in the first quarter and take a significant hit to sales and productivity due to a coronavirus outbreak in China, after it was forced to shut nearly a third of its stores.
KFC
