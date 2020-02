Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-February: source



Source: phys.org



Taiwan's Foxconn aims to gradually restart operations at factories in China next week but it could take one to two weeks from then to resume full production due to the coronavirus outbreak, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Taiwan