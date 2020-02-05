ï»¿Wednesday, 05 February 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Tesla tumbles 17% as electrifying rally loses power
Added: 05.02.2020 21:08 | 12 views | 0 comments
Source: www.boston.com
Tesla's stock tumbled 17% on Wednesday, hitting the brakes on a dramatic rally as a senior executive said the coronavirus outbreak in China would delay deliveries of its Model 3 cars and analysts warned of its high valuation.
More in feeds.reuters.com
»
Tags:
Stocks
,
Tom Brady
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FED
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
Japan
Kimye
Mac
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
PC
Players
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Students
Surgery
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us