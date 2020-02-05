Coty earnings top estimates, downplays coronavirus hit; shares surge



Source: www.reuters.com



Coty Inc reported quarterly profit above expectations on Wednesday and said the recent coronavirus outbreak would have a relatively small impact on its earnings, sending the cosmetics and fragrance maker's shares surging as much as 22%. More in feeds.reuters.com »