Ford shares fall 8% after disappointing 2020 profit outlook



Shares of Ford Motor Co fell nearly 8% on Wednesday, a day after the automaker forecast a lower profit for 2020, surprising analysts who also criticized the company's management for holding back details on the earnings shortfall. More in feeds.reuters.com »