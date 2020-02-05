U.S. trade deficit shrinks in 2019 for first time in six years

The U.S. trade deficit fell for the first time in six years in 2019 as the White House's trade war with China curbed the import bill, keeping the economy on a moderate growth path despite a slowdown in consumer spending and weak business investment.