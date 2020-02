Wilted flowers, empty cafes: China's small businesses bear coronavirus costs



Source: www.folklorechina.com



What is worrying Rao Yong more than the daily news updates of a virus outbreak gripping China is that he may soon have to shut his online handicraft store and tell the 1,400 craftswomen he employs he is no longer able to sell their work. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Women