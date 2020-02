Imperial Brands sees regulatory uncertainty to hit earnings



Added: 05.02.2020 7:50 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



Tobacco group Imperial Brands on Wednesday forecast a 10% drop in its first-half profit and cautioned on full-year earnings because of a U.S. regulatory ban on some flavors of cartridge-based vapor devices and weaker consumer demand. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Tobacco