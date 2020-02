Siemens posts weaker-than-expected first-quarter industrial profit



Source: www.reuters.com



Germany's Siemens on Wednesday reported weaker-than-expected industrial profit during its first quarter as a downturn in the manufacturing sector hit its flagship digital industries business and its wind power unit suffered losses. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Germany