Starboard pressures eBay to sell classifieds business



Source: techcrunch.com



Activist shareholder Starboard Value LP piled more pressure on eBay Inc on Tuesday to sell off its classifieds business, saying it had not made enough progress to improve shareholder value. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: eBay